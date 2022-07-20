The Veil’s Namgoong Min & ‘Hospital Playlist’s Ahn Eun Jin to star in new historical drama ‘Lover’? Find Out

According to a South Korean media outlet, Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin are under consideration for being offered the male and female lead roles in MBC's new drama 'Lover' which is a romantic historical drama that tells the story of a man who declared his non-marriage against the background of Joseon in the year of famines, who met a woman who dreams of love again after failing to get married twice and falls in love like a thunderbolt.

It depicts the heartbreaking story of a man who is confident in everything in the world but doesn't know how things will change when he falls in love, and two foolish people who capture the hearts of all people in the world but do not realize who they are in love with. In particular, 'Lovers' is expected to be written by writer Hwang Jin Young, who has established himself as a historical drama specialist by showing a solid narrative in 'The King's Daughter Baek Hyang' and 'The Rebel Thief Who Stole the People'. In addition, PD Kim Seong Yong of 'The Veil', which won 4 awards including the Grand Prize at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards, is directing and foretelling the birth of a masterpiece.

Namgoong Min to play as Lee Jang Hyeon, a mysterious man who suddenly appeared in the social circles of Neunggun Ri one day. A person who has no interest in anything in life after experiencing an unimaginable tragedy. He is obsessed with Yoo Gil Chae, a woman with a strong will to live that he does not have.

Ahn Eun Jin was offered the role of Yoo Gil Chae, the second daughter of Yoo Gyo Yeon, a father who had gone away from home. A person who reigns as a socialite goddess with her beauty and strange charm. She can't stand the slightest discomfort, and she has to somehow get what she wants, according to her intuition.

