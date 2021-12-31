The Veil’s Namgoong Min, The Red Sleeve Cuff’s Lee Junho and Lee Se Young win big at 2021 MBC Drama Awards

December 30 saw a star-studded night with the 2021 MBC Drama Awards. Hosted by Kim Sung Joo, the award ceremony honoured the dramas that made their way into audiences’ hearts in 2021.

Actor Namgoong Min took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his brilliant performance as a former intelligence agent in ‘The Veil’, while historical romance drama ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ was the other big winner, taking home multiple awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award for Lee Deok Hwa, and the Top Excellence Awards for Lee Junho and Lee Se Young.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Namgoong Min (‘The Veil’)

Drama of the Year: ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’

Top Excellence Award (Mini-Series): Lee Junho, Lee Se Young (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Top Excellence Award (Daily Drama): Cha Seo Won, Uhm Hyun Kyung (‘The Second Husband)

Excellence Award (Mini-Series): Lee Sang Eyob (‘On the Verge of Insanity’), Jang Young Nam (‘The Veil’)

Excellence Award (Short-Form Drama): Jung Moon Sung (‘Moebius: The Veil’), Kim Hwan Hee (‘Here’s My Plan’)

Best Couple: Lee Junho and Lee Se Young (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Deok Hwa (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Best Supporting Actor: Jang Hye Jin (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Kim Do Hyun (‘The Veil’)

Best Screenwriter: Jung Hae Ri (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff')

Best New Actor: Kang Hoon (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Kim Ji Eun (‘The Veil’)

Congratulations to all the winners!