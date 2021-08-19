'The Veil' star Kim Ji Eun tests positive for Covid 19

On August 19 Kim Ji Eun’s agency HB Entertainment confirmed that the actress has tested positive for Covid-19. Kim Ji Eun recently completed the filming for her upcoming drama and came across a confirmed Covid-19 case while attending a meal for the series on August 11.

The actress got herself tested on August 17 and was reported negative for the virus. However, while in her self-quarantine, Kim Ji Eun felt the symptoms of Covid-19 and decided to take the test again.

The production staff of ‘The Veil’ assured fans to be taking all precautionary measures set by the governmental authorities. The team also said that since most of the shooting is already done, any changes in the broadcasting schedule due to the actress’ health is highly unlikely.

‘The Veil’ is a drama that revolves around an elite field agent under NIS (National Intelligence Service), who is highly respected for his perfect record and impeccable skills. The agent, played by Namgoong Min, suddenly disappears from the face of the Earth and return after a year to unveil the traitor in NIS who led to his downfall. On August 14, MBC revealed that the highly-anticipated drama will premiere on September 17.

The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea has been alarming. A huge number of actors as well as K-pop artists have previously tested positive for the virus including Ji Chang Wook, Kim Kang Min, BTOB’s Minhyuk and EXO’s Xuimin to name a few.

