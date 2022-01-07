‘The Veil’ star Namgoong Min to lead SBS’s upcoming drama ‘A Thousand Won Lawyer’?

On January 7th, Namgoong Min positively reviewed SBS's new drama ‘A Thousand Won Lawyer' as his next drama. 'A Thousand Won Lawyer', produced by Studio S, depicts the story of a poor lawyer who is paid 1,000 won and is by far the best in his skills.

The talented writer siblings Choi Su Jin and Choi Chang Hwan who wrote ‘Defendants’ and ‘Heart Surgeons’, will be writing the script for this drama. They previously won the Grand Prize (Daesang) in the SBS Screenplay Competition in 2015.

Previously, Namgoong Min played as director Baek Seung Soo in SBS’ 'Stove League', which ended in February 2020, and won the Daesang at the SBS Drama Awards that year. It means that he may return to SBS after two years. Meanwhile, Namgoong Min also won the Daesang for 'The Veil' at the '2021 MBC Drama Awards' held in December 2021, setting a record for winning the grand prize trophy for two years in a row.

Namgoong Min first gained recognition with neo-noir film ‘A Dirty Carnival’ (2006), and has since received praise for his performances in ‘Remember: War of the Son’ (2015–2016), ‘Beautiful Gong Shim’ (2016), ‘Good Manager’ (2017), ‘Falsify’ (2017) and ‘Doctor Prisoner’ (2019). ‘Hot Stove League’ turned out to be one of his best works.

The television series received positive reviews for its high quality script and attained high ratings. He played the role of the new leader of the last-place team, the Dreams. ‘Hot Stove League’ won 56th Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 for best drama.

