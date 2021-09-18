‘The Veil’, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ & ‘One The Woman’ premiere together; Find out how they fared on the ratings chart

September 17 was definitely a great day for K-Drama enthusiasts! Three highly anticipated dramas from different genres- ‘Yumi’s Cells’, ‘One The Woman’ and ‘The Veil’ aired this first episode and fought the battle for viewership! While ‘One The Woman’ led with the highest viewership, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ premiered with the lowest.

Starting off with SBS’ ‘One The Woman’, a comedy-drama about a prosecutor who switches her life with the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family after losing her memory due to an accident. The drama starring Honey Lee and Lee Sang Yoon led the race with an astonishing average nationwide rating of 8.2 percent!

The runner up, MBC’s ‘The Veil’ gave a close competition to ‘One The Woman’ with an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent. The thriller drama revolves around an elite field officer who disappears for the face of the earth after some sudden happenings and comes back after a year to seek revenge from the corrupt people who led to his abdication.

tvN’s romantic comedy-drama ‘Yumi’s cells’ starring Kang Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun aired at 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST) and marked an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent. The drama is about the life of an ordinary girl ‘Yumi’ narrated by the various brain cells controlling her thoughts, feelings and actions. *SPOILER ALERT* SHINee’s Minho appeared shirtless in the first episode!

Apart from all these amazing dramas, September 17 also marked the release of the Netflix original Korean drama ‘Squid Game’. The drama revolves around the participants of a mysterious survival game who are ready to take every necessary step to win the game, because if they lose, they die.

ALSO READ: 'Jirisan', 'Inspector Joy' and more; tvN unveils special lineup for the second half of 2021

Which drama’s premiere were you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.