VERIVERY drops concept photos for comeback ‘SERIES ‘O’ ROUND II: HOLE’

On 31 July at midnight KST, VERIVERY confirmed rumours about its upcoming music by releasing an intriguing teaser video for the album ‘SERIES ‘O’ ROUND II: HOLE’ followed by the release of a haunted concept photo on August 1 and individual teaser images of the maknae of the group, Kangmin on August 2. The album will be a sequel of VERIVERY’s previous comeback album ‘SERIES O ROUND I: HALL’ which was released just 5 months ago.

Kangbin, who is a singer, rapper, dancer as well as a songwriter can be seen wearing a plain while T-shirt and brown pants, looking deeply into the camera in the ‘SINK’ version of the teaser images and a scratch can be noticed on the eighteen year old member in the ‘LOCK’ version of the teaser images.

Here are the ‘LOCK’ and ‘SINK’ Versions of Kangbin’s teaser images.

Fans are both confused and excited about the comeback as the teaser video and posters have left the fans to come up with all possible theories about the album. The intense video of someone, probably one of the members, running and ending up in front of an abandoned building has made it difficult to decipher the theme of this comeback.

The septet is very well known for the concepts they inculcate in their albums and intense choregraphies, thus making this comeback even more special. The album is set to release on August 23 at 6 PM KST( 2:30 PM IST)

VERIVERY debuted on January 9. 2019 under Jellyfish Entertainment with their first mini-album Very-Us and has been actively producing music ever since.

