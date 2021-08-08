VERIVERY flaunt stunning visuals in concept images for ‘SERIES ‘O’ ROUND II: HOLE’

‘SERIES ‘O’ ROUND II: HOLE’ is on the way and VERIVERY is taking every chance to make sure they bring it with a bang. The boys of VERIVERY introduced the world to their upcoming release with a frightening teaser video for their new mini-album. A comeback within five months of their last, all eyes are on the boys to see what they bring to the table this time.

On 31 July, the album concept photo was shared on the official social media accounts of VERIVERY. It showed an old and dirty door in a dark setting. The words ‘VERIVERY SERIES ‘O’ ROUND II: HOLE’ sprawled across it. It followed the theme of the teaser video and seemed to give off an eerie vibe.

Two versions of the concept photos were shared for each member of VERIVERY, the concepts being ‘LOCK’ and ‘SINK’.

First, the youngest Kangmin’s images were revealed. His young face was marked with a tiny scratch, unmarred otherwise.

Following this, members Yeonho, Gyehyeon, Minchan, Yongseung, Dongheon and Hoyong’s concept images for the ‘LOCK’ and ‘SINK’ versions were also shared. You can check out the images below.

Tattoos and accessories could be seen throughout the images as the members of VERIVERY were dressed in chic outfits. A ‘REPLACE’ tattoo was clearly visible in member Hoyoung’s ‘LOCK’ version image, across his cheek, just under his eye.

Fans have been in constant curiosity as the images show no hints about the type of comeback they are about to witness. VERIVERY’s music has been promising ever since their debut in January 2019.

We look forward to more content from the skilled boy group, VERIVERY.

