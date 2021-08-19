VERIVERY round up a terrifying series of mood films ahead of ‘SERIES ‘O’ ROUND 2 : HOLE’ release

Cinematic and terror-stricken are the exact words to describe VERIVERY’s upcoming release. A powerhouse of concepts, VERIVERY, is soon releasing their sixth mini-album ‘SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 2 : HOLE]’ and they are leaving no stone unturned in making it a successful one. In classic VERIVERY fashion, they have released various exciting content including the latest addition, ‘mood films’.



VERIVERY has released ‘mood films’ for each of the seven members of the group indicating the type of comeback they have in store for us. And if we are to go by them, then we believe it’s going to be a wild ride. Starting with Kangmin, a stupefying mood film was presented where he seems to be hiding from bullets being fired at him. As the camera pans to the shooter, it appears to be a time loop as it is Kangmin himself.

Member Yeonho seems to be stuck in a torture chamber as an unidentified arm keeps turning switches, inflicting pain on him, moving to a partial view of the torturer’s sinister look.

Gyehyeon is playing a game of chess with himself as he kills off the opponent’s pieces, dropping his own King piece into the water as the video comes to an end with his all-knowing smile.

Minchan’s mood film has him looking at an unstoppable compass needle as he seems to be looking for something only to find his own giant self staring down at him.

Member Yongseung’s mood film brings two of him as he blocks out the scary noise while finding another one of himself in a mirror.

Dongheon photographs unconscious figures of his own members as they lie around a car, unaware of their surroundings.

And finally, Hoyoung can be seen in a small room watching a dysfunctional TV when lights flicker and he spots his own shadow of angel and devil drawings taking turns on it.

We hold our breath while waiting for the release of ‘SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 2 : HOLE]’ on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Are you excited for VERIVERY’s comeback? Let us know below.