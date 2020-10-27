VERIVERY’s Minchan takes temporary hiatus from the group after experiencing anxiety symptoms

After going through anxiety attacks, VERIVERY member Minchan has decided to take a hiatus from the band to recover and get the treatment he needs.

VERIVERY’s Minchan announced that he will be taking a break from the group’s activities in order to focus on his health. On October 26, VERIVERY’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment stated via Soompi, “While promoting the new album, Minchan’s health worsened and he experienced symptoms of psychological anxiety. He has visited a medical institution and received treatment through therapy and medication.”

The statement continued, “As it has been deemed necessary for Minchan to have sufficient rest, we have decided after a lengthy discussion that he will take a temporary hiatus from participating in VERIVERY’s activities, including their fifth mini-album promotions, and focus on receiving treatment.”

The agency concluded, “As we came to this decision because the recovery of our artist is of utmost priority, we ask for your understanding. We will keep you updated on any changes in the future. We apologize for worrying fans who may have been upset by the sudden news. We will do our best to support Minchan in his recovery.” In case you missed it, VERIVERY recently returned with their fifth mini-album FACE US.

ALSO READ: 15 Underrated South Korean bands you should be listening to

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×