  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VERIVERY’s Minchan takes temporary hiatus from the group after experiencing anxiety symptoms

After going through anxiety attacks, VERIVERY member Minchan has decided to take a hiatus from the band to recover and get the treatment he needs.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: October 27, 2020 12:34 am
VERIVERY’s Minchan takes temporary hiatus from the groupVERIVERY’s Minchan takes temporary hiatus from the group after experiencing anxiety symptoms
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

VERIVERY’s Minchan announced that he will be taking a break from the group’s activities in order to focus on his health. On October 26, VERIVERY’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment stated via Soompi, “While promoting the new album, Minchan’s health worsened and he experienced symptoms of psychological anxiety. He has visited a medical institution and received treatment through therapy and medication.”

 

The statement continued, “As it has been deemed necessary for Minchan to have sufficient rest, we have decided after a lengthy discussion that he will take a temporary hiatus from participating in VERIVERY’s activities, including their fifth mini-album promotions, and focus on receiving treatment.”

 

The agency concluded, “As we came to this decision because the recovery of our artist is of utmost priority, we ask for your understanding. We will keep you updated on any changes in the future. We apologize for worrying fans who may have been upset by the sudden news. We will do our best to support Minchan in his recovery.” In case you missed it, VERIVERY recently returned with their fifth mini-album FACE US.

 

ALSO READ: 15 Underrated South Korean bands you should be listening to

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube, Soompi

You may like these
Your Eyes Tell actor Ryusei Yokohama offers BTS singer Jungkook boxing lessons; Director proposes a match
BTS: Stylist behind RM's Dynamite blue hairdo REVEALS how Bangtan Boys kill time during hair colour sessions
EXO member Chen receives a traditional sendoff from Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, Chanyeol as he enlists for military
ENHYPEN releases second trailer Dusk Dawn; Fandom ENGENE goes WILD with theories about the plot
Red Velvet Irene’s Double Patty delayed due to controversy? Production manager says ‘Mutual respect is ideal’
BTS member Jimin's stans in the Philippines honour frontline workers with food to mark Mochi's birthday

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement