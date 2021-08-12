VERIVERY tease exhilarating and refreshing tracks in the latest album’s highlight medley

VERIVERY raised expectations for the full version of the sound source by releasing the highlight medley video of the 6th mini album 'SERIES 'O' [ROUND 2: HOLE]' through the official social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on August 11. The highlight medley contains a total of 4 new songs, including the title song 'TRIGGER', along with the appearance of the seven members of Verivery, who perfectly blend into various concepts and radiate light charm, keeping the process enjoyable for the fans through all the teasers.

First of all, the title song 'TRIGGER' is a song that announces VERIVERY's intense and colorful transformation, and its addictive and powerful mood makes the hearts of the listeners beat. In particular, only a part of the song stimulated curiosity about VERIVERY's charismatic and manly performance. Next, 'Underdog' featuring a funky bass rhythm and signature synth sound and members Dongheon, Gyehyun, Yeonho and Yongseung directly participated in writing and composing the lyrics and composing the song. 'Prom' creates a fairy tale atmosphere with the refreshing and powerful vocals. The melody of the songs contained Verivery's unique personality and new transformation, leading up to 'Heart Attack' which drew an explosive response from fans.

VERIVERY, who are currently teasing all the songs of the 6th mini album through the highlight medley, are surely proving their artistry with great musical ability and a wide spectrum, and are foretelling a comeback with a high-quality album.

VERIVERY, who released their second single album 'SERIES 'O' [ROUND 1: HALL]' in March, discovered the dark inner space they each have, and delivered a message about how to use this darkness for the second time. Attention is focused on what kind of message the new album of the 'O' series will contain.

Meanwhile, Verivery, who has warmed up the comeback atmosphere, will show another kind of charm through the 6th mini album 'SERIES 'O' [ROUND 2: HOLE]' at 2:30 pm IST on August 23.

