VERIVERY's Dongheon to begin his mandatory military service on THIS day; Details inside

VERIVERY member Dongheon to get enlisted in the military in August. The agency of the boy group Jellyfish Entertainment made an official announcement regarding the idol's enlistment date on the online fan cafe of the group. He released an official statement to inform about the status of his military enlistment process and other important announcements for fans.

VERIVERY's Dongheon to enlist in August

On August 23, on behalf of The Crazy Like That singer the agency confirmed the date of his military enlistment through his online fan cafe. Jellyfish Entertainment stated, "Dongheon is expected to receive his basic military training at the training center starting from Monday, August 28. Upon the completion of his training, he would begin his duty as an active soldier. Our artist wishes to begin his service in private and so the location and time of the enlistment can not be disclosed publicly. Furthermore, the enlistment process will begin without any formal procedures. We request all the fans to send their support and encouragement so that Dongheon serves diligently and returns back safely."

VERIVERY's recent activities

The group released their latest mini album Luminality - EP.DREAM with the title track Crazy Like That and three other songs on May 16. On June 13, Jellyfish Entertainment made an announcement regarding the Lay Back singer's activities. Until the group's concert held in Taiwan on July 22, he participated in all the group activities. However, due to Dongheon's enlistment process having already begun before that, he halted his group activities concluding the concert. While the group did not perform at the 28th World Scout Jamboree Concert due to sudden changes in the lineup, VERIVERY presented an amazing performance at one of the biggest K-pop festivals called KCON LA 2023 on August 20. Even though Donheon could not participate in the festival this year, he sent a message to all the fans who were present in the audience saying that he is always with the KCONers. He asked VERIVERY to show the fans their best performances and shared his love for all the KCON fans. Dongheon concluded his message by asking everyone to stay healthy until he returns.

