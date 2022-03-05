Veteran actor & ‘Minari’ fame Youn Yuh Jung invited to Oscars as a presenter

Making her entrance this time as a presenter, legendary actor Youn Yuh Jung will be heading to the Academy Awards for the second time. Last year the 74 year old actor graced the Oscars with her presence as a cast member of the hit movie ‘Minari’ alongside fellow castmates.

She made the event all the more special by creating history. Youn Yuh Jung became the first Korean individual to win an Oscar acting award as she accepted the trophy for the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Soonja in the movie. Her fame has only continued to grow as she continues to be an inspirational actor, with the whole Korean acting industry celebrating her win. Now continuing the tradition of handing over her precious award to the next person in line, she has been invited by the Academy Awards to present it at the 94th edition.

On March 4, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts (AMPAS) released the list of presenters for this year’s event which included Youn Yuh Jung with Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and more. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Youn Yuh Jung will next be seen in the upcoming AppleTV+ drama 'Pachinko' with Lee MIn Ho, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha and more.

