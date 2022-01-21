Veteran actress Choi Ji Woo joins Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae in tvN’s new drama ‘Shooting Star’

Choi Ji Woo's agency, YG Entertainment, announced on January 21st, "Choi Ji-woo received an offer to appear in tvN's new drama 'Shooting Star' and is positively reviewing the role." The drama also stars ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ star Lee Sung Kyung and ‘Penthouse’ star Kim Young Dae.

‘Shooting Star’ is set within the entertainment world, employees work for a star and try to make that person shine. Oh Han Byeol (Lee Sung Kyung) is the PR team leader of a management company. She has excellent skills in speech and crisis management. Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) is the top actor of the management company where Oh Han Byeol works. He is loved by people due to his image of a kind and polite person.

But, Gong Tae Sung has a different side. He has a strong desire to win and a hot temper. Oh Han Byeol and Gong Tae Sung bicker over pretty much everything, but their relationship develops romantically.

Choi Ji Woo is a South Korean actress. Considered one of South Korea's most beautiful women, she has received critical acclaim for her work in a wide range of melodramas, most notably ‘Beautiful Days (2001), ‘Winter Sonata’ (2002), ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003), ‘Air City’ (2007), ‘Star's Lover’ (2008), ‘The Suspicious Housekeeper’ (2013) and ‘Temptation’ (2014), as well as the romantic comedy series ‘Twenty Again’ (2015) and ‘Woman with a Suitcase’ (2016). Her last appearance was as herself in the popular romance series ‘Crash Landing on You’ starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin.

