Veteran actresses Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri set to lead Netflix’s upcoming political thriller series

South Korea's leading actors, Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri, had an all-time meeting. 'Queen Maker' is a Netflix series depicting the story of Hwang Do Hee, a master of image-making and controlling the strategic planning office of a large corporation, jumping into the election campaign to make Oh Seung Sook, a human rights lawyer who has lived amongst the commoners called a rhino of justice as she rushes through everything for justice.

Kim Hee Ae is an actress who is firmly maintaining her position as Korea's top actress with her performance in every work, including dramas 'The World of the Married', 'Secret Affair', movies 'Moonlit Winter', and 'Herstory'. She takes on the role of Hwang Do Hee, the head of the strategic planning department of Eunsung Group. Hwang Do Hee is a master of image-making strategies that control public opinion, and is a person who is highly trusted by smoothly handling the lawsuits and scandals of companies.

Then, one day, she joins the Seoul mayoral election camp of a human rights lawyer who was attacking the Eunsung Group. Attention is focused on what kind of syndrome Kim Hee Ae, who will return to Hwang Do Hee, a strong woman who never lets any problem pull her away from her destiny.

Moon So Ri, who presents a unique character in any work, such as the movies 'Three Sisters', 'Little Forest', 'The Handmaiden', the Netflix series 'The School Nurse Files', and the drama 'On The Verge on Sanity', is an actress who disassembles and believes in Oh Seung Suk, a labor and human rights lawyer. Attorney Seung Suk Oh jumps into the Seoul mayoral election with the determination to make a better world as a person who fights against the world by standing on the side of the weak.

Oh Seung Suk, who represents a hot heart and a straight look at the world, is perfectly suited to Moon So Ri. From the sharp confrontation between Hwang Do Hee and Oh Seung Suk, who met dramatically on the trajectory of a markedly different life, the new story of the two women rushing towards the goal of the mayor of Seoul together will keep the viewers hooked on.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Song Hye Kyo: 3 fab roles from the inexplicable beauty feat. ‘Descendants of the Sun’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below.