Veteran band Nell release a heartbreakingly sweet story in the album preview for ‘Moments In Between’

The agency Space Bohemian posted a preview video of Nell's 9th album 'Moments in between' on the official YouTube channel at 2:30 pm IST on August 31st. The preview video, which started with a scene where band instruments are gathered in a dense forest, enhances the mysterious atmosphere with bright sunlight shining through gaps in the leaves and a forest shrouded in thick fog. The video continues through the forest with each song until they reach a door in the second last track which takes them back to where they come from for the last track preview.

The title track ‘Crash’ is well paced and has great poppy guitar and drum sounds. It is a simple love confession song that takes us back to our school days. ‘Calling’ is a faster paced song with more prominent electric guitar and modern rock sounds. It is a sad song with an upbeat instrumental. ‘Don’t say you love me’ has the electric violin popping in the instrumental.

‘U-Hee’ has the most indie feel with the vintage sounding instrumental but the words are heartbreaking with them asking their loved one to stay and hug their worries away. ‘Don’t hurry up’ as the name suggests is slow and has prominent piano as well as bass sounds. The notes are high-pitched, making it sound like a cry for help. ‘Beautiful Jeopardy’ has a mystical and dream-like feel to it with the puffered beats and the brass drum sounds in the background.

‘Duet’ has a campy instrumental and indie feel with the recurrence of the brass drum throughout the song. ‘Part Of Me’ is truly heartbreaking with them begging the person to not leave and with the slow guitar/bass sounds, it gives the song more ‘oomph’ factor. ‘Wishful Thinking’ has an encouraging and upbeat instrumental with some slow paced beats. The last track ‘Sober’ is a goodbye track to the listeners and their dedicated fans as they ask them to not forget them even if time passes. The last words were ‘Remember Us’, which concludes the beautiful and enchanting album preview and just leaves wanting more!

Nell's 'Moments in Between', which will announce a splendid return, will be released on September 2nd at 2:30 PM IST.

