Veteran group 2AM to reunite for an energetic comeback after 7 years

The ballad group '2AM' has finished shooting the jacket for the full album. According to many media reports on September 16th, they started preparing in earnest ahead of their reunion after 7 years. However, the specific release date of the album is still under discussion.

2AM will unite as a whole after 7 years through this album. The last album released as a whole was 'Let's Talk', which was released in 2014. Expectations are high as to what kind of song they will return to the music industry . 2AM has been active in their respective fields. Jinwoon Jeong made his first screen debut after being discharged from the military through the movie 'Can I See Only Me' in July, and the action noir movie 'Brother' which will be released in October.

Jo Kwon played an active role in the musical 'Jamie'. Seulong Im recently made a special appearance in the SBS drama 'Penthouse' and showed his presence. Lee Chang-min recently participated in the KBS drama 'Ok Kwang Sisters' OST. Meanwhile, 2AM debuted in 2008 with 'This Song'. They made many ballad hits such as 'Can't let you go even if I die', 'You Wouldn’t Answer My Calls', and 'I Wonder If You Hurt Like Me'. The members' sense of humor was also excellent, making them one of the best variety personalities and they were active in broadcasting.

2AM is a boy group that consists of Jo Kwon, Lee Chang-min, Lim Seul-ong and Jeong Jinwoon. It was one of the two subgroups split from the eleven-member boy band One Day, the other being 2PM. They officially debuted on July 11, 2008, on KBS' Music Bank, performing the song "This Song". They had their first win at Inkigayo on February 7, 2010, with "Can't Let You Go Even If I Die"

