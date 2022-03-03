Veteran group Highlight to make a comeback on THIS month? Find Out

On March 3rd, Around Us Entertainment announced, "Highlight will release a new album in March. Recently, after shooting a music video and jacket photo, they are spurring preparations for their comeback." This new album is a new album in 10 months since Highlight's third mini-album 'The Blowing' released in May of 2021 and the first music activity this year. Accordingly, only the news of the comeback is raising the expectations of domestic and foreign fans.

Highlight was once again writing down the most enjoyable and splendid moments of their lives through activities such as ‘The Blowing’, their first full album in 3 years and 7 months last year, and the title song ‘Blowing’, in which Gikwang Lee participated in writing lyrics. As a result, it has proven its unchanging box office power by ranking first in major music charts and music shows, and in the top 10 iTunes top album charts in 15 regions around the world.

Even after the group activities, all four members of Highlight continued to communicate with fans through various activities 'separately and together'. Yoseob Yang also achieved good results, including No. 1 on the music charts, with his first full-length solo album 'Chocolate Box' in September last year.

Celebrating 14 years of debut in 2022, Highlight prepared another special full album to keep their promise to their fans despite their vigorous activities. Expectations are high for the mature music and stage that only the four members of Highlight can express. Highlight will release a new album in March, and will release teasing contents sequentially later.

