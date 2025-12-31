Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki collapses at home, hospitalized following cardiac emergency

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki is currently in critical condition after being hospitalized following a cardiac arrest at his home on December 30. His management agency, Artist Company, confirmed that the legendary actor is receiving intensive care in the ICU. The sudden medical emergency reportedly occurred when Ahn Sung Ki choked on food at his residence, prompting an immediate response from emergency personnel. CPR was administered on-site before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors continue to monitor his condition closely while conducting further evaluations.

According to multiple Korean media outlets, the incident happened around 4 pm. The actor collapsed while having his meal, and his swift resuscitation was crucial in stabilizing him for hospital admission. This development has drawn particular attention because of Ahn Sung Ki’s earlier health struggles. In 2019, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with blood cancer, which required ongoing treatment. Despite making occasional public appearances after his diagnosis, the actor has largely maintained privacy regarding his health, which adds to the concern surrounding his current condition.

Ahn Sung Ki is celebrated as a cornerstone of South Korean cinema, with a career that spans more than six decades. The veteran actor has appeared in over 130 films, and it is also reported in Korea that his filmography will soon reach 200 titles. His versatility and commitment to storytelling have earned him immense respect across generations. He gain wide recognition due to the 2019 supernatural action film The Divine Fury, which introduced him to a new wave of fans while reaffirming his status among longtime admirers.

Artist Company has urged the public and media to respect the privacy of Ahn Sung Ki’s family as they navigate this challenging time, emphasizing the need for discretion while the actor undergoes medical care at the hospital.

