Veteran trot singer Song Dae Kwan dies of cardiac arrest at 78; agency addresses rumors of prior health issue

Song Dae Kwan, the beloved South Korean trot singer, passed away on the morning of February 7 KST at the age of 78. His agency confirmed the news, citing the cause to be cardiac arrest. The agency representative also addressed concerns regarding the artists' prior health issues.

Song Dae Kwan was taken to the hospital due to pre-existing health conditions and underwent surgery, as per K-media reports. However, the representative of his agency Star Lineup Entertainment said that the veteran singer's comorbid illness "was not the cause of death." A few other reports stated that Song Dae Kwan complained of pain early in the morning and was taken to the emergency room henceforth.

However, the management company discarded those reports as being "not true". As per them, the singer complained of fatigue and was hospitalized immediately, where he suffered a heart attack, leading to his sad demise. His sudden demise shook everyone, including his friends, family and fans. The president of the Korean Singers Association, Lee Ja Yeon, also commented regarding the death news, as per K-media Maeil Business Newspaper. He said he often contacted the artist but he never mentioned his health conditions. He further said, “He (Song Dae Kwan) als sent me a new song (Wallet Brother) file and asked me how the song was.”

Talking of Song Dae Kwan’s funeral plans, the KSA president said, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the deceased's funeral style or procedures." He mentioned that the association will follow the wishes of the bereaved family. His funeral will be held at Seoul National University Hospital, as per K-media, The Korea Herald. Song Dae Kwan launched his music career in 1967 with the song The Kind Man. He gained widespread recognition with his 1975 hit Sunny Day.

He then went on to become a household name in South Korea, following the release of popular songs like Four Beats (1998), Hit Song (2002) and One Train Ticket (2021). By the 1990s, he had earned a reputation as one of the ‘four kings of trot’ alongside fellow legendary singers Tae Jin Ah, Hyun Cheol and Seol Woon Do.