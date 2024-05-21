Vibe’s Yoon Min Soo and his wife Kim Min Ji announce divorce following 18 years of marriage

Singer Yoon Min Soo, known mostly as the father of Yoon Hoo, is undergoing a divorce. On May 21, Yoon Min Soo's estranged wife, Kim Min Ji, disclosed their decision to part ways after being married for 18 years. Kim Min Ji shared that the couple had recently reached a mutual agreement to pursue a divorce.

She wrote that they met and tied the knot at a young age. Throughout the years, they have gone through both challenging and joyful moments, striving to uphold their family bond.

However, Kim Min Ji expressed that the journey had grown increasingly hard for both of them, leading to their mutual decision to bring their marriage to a close.

Additionally, she emphasized that despite their separation, they maintain trust and respect for each other, committed to fulfilling their roles as Yoon Hoo's parents to the best of their abilities. Consequently, they kindly request that others refrain from making any speculations or assumptions regarding their situation.

Yoon Min Soo stands as one of Korea's foremost ballad singers, notably as a member of the iconic group Vibe. In 2006, he tied the knot with Kim Min Ji, and together, they welcomed a son named Yoon Hoo.

The family garnered widespread acclaim through their participation in MBC's Dad! Where Are We Going? from 2013 to 2015, which made their presence stronger in the public eye.

More about Vibe

Vibe, a renowned South Korean R&B ensemble, originally debuted as a trio in 2002, featuring singers Yoon Min Soo, Ryu Jae Hyun, and rapper Yoo Sung Gyu. However, after the release of their second album, Yoo Sung Gyu departed from the group.

Despite this change, Vibe continued to make waves in the music scene with numerous hit songs such as Love Me Once Again, Long Long Time, While Looking at the Picture, That Man, That Woman, Drinking, and Come Back to Me.

