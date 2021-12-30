Vicenzo’s Jeon Yeo Bin in talks to star opposite Song Kang Ho & Im Soo Jung in thriller film

On December 30, it was revealed that actor Jeon Yeo Bin has been offered a role in an upcoming thriller movie called ‘Spider’s House’ (literal translation). The movie was earlier supposed to start filming in 2022, but after discussion with the original cast and crew fell through, ‘Dr. Brain’ director Kim Jee Woon has taken up the directorial seat.

Actor Song Kang Ho who is known for his versatile acting and varied notable roles in works like ‘Parasite’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ among others, has been chosen as the male lead. Meanwhile, Im Soo Jung who is currently a part of the teacher-student drama ‘Melancholia’ alongside Lee Do Hyun will be taking up the other end of the deal.

‘Spider’s House’ revolves around the plot of a movie and an obsessive film director during the 1970s. A low budget and schedule conflicts have been stated as the reason behind the postponement of the movie.

Jeon Yeo Bin’s mmm Entertainment has confirmed that their artist has received the offer for the movie and is positively considering it. She was also in discussions to join ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ actor Ahn Hyo Seop in the Korean remake of hit Taiwanese drama ‘Someday or One Day’. Her upcoming work includes a Netflix drama ‘Glitch’ that sees her as a person with an ‘extraterrestrial’ secret. Meanwhile, her hit show ‘Vincenzo’ has been in the talks for an English remake.

