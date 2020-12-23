Vicky Kaushal is all praise for Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap's war in AK vs AK, calls it a 'mad ride'

While AK vs AK is a day away from release, Vikramaditya Motwane organised a special screening for his fellow industry friends and actor Vicky Kaushal was one of them.

The year 2020 gave us a variety of content to binge-watch. From gritty dark thrillers to comedy and romance, the list is endless. And to take this a notch higher, Vikramaditya Motwane will soon be dishing out AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The Netflix film's trailer has left citizens confused and intrigued at the same time as it stars the actor and filmmaker in part fiction, part real roles.

While the film is a day away from release, Vikramaditya Motwane organised a special screening for his fellow industry friends and actor Vicky Kaushal was one of them. The Uri actor watched AK vs AK and revealed that he was in complete awe of the film. Sharing the film's poster on his Instagram Story, Vicky wrote, "What a mad ride this film is!!! LOVED IT. Thanks for the preview @motwayne sir. I'm in complete awe of AK & AK."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post below:

Ahead of the movie's release, Anil and Anurag also got candid about AK vs AK in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. They also spoke about censorship on the OTT platform. Anurag said, "I have always been against any kind of censorship. I just believe there shouldn't be censorship and people should have their own thought process." To which, Anil replied, "Censorship honi chahiye but you have to give your point of view to certain extend and explain to them."

