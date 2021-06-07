Vicky Kaushal is all praise for THIS character from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man 2'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to laud a character from Raj and DK's The Family Man 2. Check out the details.

Ever since Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s action thriller series The Family Man 2 came out, fans of the show have been elated to see some of their favourite actors and actresses take over the screen. Amazon Prime Video’s show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role as Srikant Tiwari. The show also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. While the actor stunned viewers with his on screen performance and amazing comedic timing, another character from the show left audiences in awe with his unique personality and captivating presence.

Several netizens took to their social media handles to claim 'Chellam Sir' portrayed by Actor Udhay Mahesh, was their favourite character from the show’s new season. The character is portrayed as a man who knows it all due to his experience. In the story, he helps the lead investigators of the show. Now, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his social media handle to praise the character. On his Instagram story, he wrote a brief note comparing the witty character 'Chellam Sir' to the browsing website Google.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about a possible third season for the popular show. The actor revealed that he would be happy if the makers of the series decide to go forward with another season. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and said he’s “ecstatic” that they’ve started “demanding” one more installment of the show.

