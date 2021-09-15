Vicky Kaushal gears up to test his survival instincts on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls in the Maldives

It seems like our favourite stars are going all out to test their adventure skills as several stars like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth had joined the world-famous adventurer and survivalist, Bear Grylls on his show Into The Wild. Now, reports were in that Ajay Devgn also has been roped in for an episode. Amid this, it also has been revealed that URI star Vicky Kaushal is all set to join Bear Grylls in the Maldives for an adventure-filled episode that will be shot soon.

Vicky, who is among the popular stars among the Gen-Z, is quite focused on his fitness and well, which will be put to test when he joins Bear Grylls on his show, Into The Wild. He and Ajay Devgn will be seen exploring the wild in the Maldives and taking on the unprecedented challenges thrown at them in different episodes of the Discovery+ show. The previous episodes showcased Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth and viewers were left in awe.

Recently, a photo of Ajay on a private flight had gone viral on social media and left netizens excited about seeing him on an adventure in the Maldives with Bear Grylls. Now, with Vicky also being roped in, fans are surely in for some extreme fun in the wild.

As for Vicky, he will be seen next in Sardar Udham Singh. The film's dubbing was recently wrapped up and Vicky shared a photo on social media from the studio. He also has a film with Manushi Chhillar.

