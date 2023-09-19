Vicky Kaushal recalls hilarious childhood story of swallowing a nail; quips 'my entire family got a mission…’

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has proven his mettle in acting with the variety of roles he has played. From an intense role to out-and-out comedy, he has nailed every genre. Currently, the National Award-winning actor is gearing up for the release of his next family entertainer, The Great Indian Family. In a recent interview, the Masaan actor recalled his childhood memories of how he accidentally swallowed an iron nail while visiting his extended family in Punjab. What followed is a hilarious story for you to read.

Vicky Kaushal recalls hilarious story of swallowing a nail in his childhood

In an interview with Curly Tales, Vicky Kaushal reminisced about a childhood incident in which he had gone to Punjab to meet his extended family. Recalling those times, Vicky shared that usually there was no electricity in the village at that point in time, and everybody went to sleep by seven in the evening. While playing casually at that time, he swallowed a nail. He then told his mom about it. Instead of being sympathetic, his mother started beating him.

Kaushal further shared that he was taken to the hospital the next day and got X-rays done. Doctors suggested that if this nail doesn’t come out naturally in two to three days, they will have to do an operation.

Vicky further elaborates on his family’s hilarious reaction to the situation. Vicky revealed how his family got scared by the word ‘operation’. The actor continued, "Hum jab gaon jaate to saare mausiyan chahchiyan sab ikathe hojate, like a great Indian family. Ab sabko ek mission mil gaya, Vicky ke pet se keel nikalana! Toh inhone mujhe doodh aur kele khilana shuru kar dia ke ab tu sirf doodh aur kele khayega. Din mein itni baar bathroom jata tha main. (When we used to go to our hometown, my whole extended family would gather like a great Indian family. They now had a mission—to naturally bring out nail from Vicky’s body. So they started feeding with bananas and milk. (I would go to the washroom multiple times.)"

He further added, "Story doesn’t end here; apna kaam roz simple tha. Kisi ko check to karna nahin. Kaam nipta ke chalo. fir meri ek mausi ne ye zimma uthaya ke main check karungi to unhe jab mili to jo vo khushi thi na. vo naachte hue nikli. (The story doesn’t end here. I had a simple job, but my aunt took the responsibility on herself to check if I had passed the nail. When she found the nail, she came out dancing from the bathroom),” he laughed while sharing the incident.

About The Great Indian Family

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Vicky Kaushal’s next family entertainer stars Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar along with an ensemble cast consisting of Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Alka Amin, Vedant Sinha, and Yashpal Sharma amongst others.

The film is slated to release this week on September 22.

