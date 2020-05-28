Vicky Kaushal's latest photo with a dog draws attention of Paatal Lok fans: He's safe from Hathoda Tyagi

Vicky Kaushal's latest post shows the actor sporting a Money Heist sweatshirt dedicated to the Professor, but Paatal Lok fans loved the dog in the picture.

Vicky Kaushal may not have struck gold at the box office this January with his horror film Bhoot, but the actor surely continues to enjoy a steady fan following on social media. Amid this lockdown, Vicky has been sharing quite a few fun anecdotes with his fans. From cooking and cleaning chores to sharing his thoughts on web shows, the talented actor has our attention whenever he has something new to share. On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback photo from one of his promotions spree and his fans simply fell in love with it.

The reason? Well, the 'Uri' actor can be seen playing around with a dog as he sports a Money Heist sweatshirt dedicated to the Professor. His fans, however, could not help but draw references from Paatal Lok because of the adorable dog in the picture. For the unversed, love for dogs in Paatal Lok plays a crucial element in the series.

One fan of the show commented on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post and wrote, "Safe from (hammer emoji)," which indirectly means Hathoda Tyagi -- the prime killer in the show who is a dog lover. Another fan commented with the unforgettable dialogue, "If dog loves a man, he is good man. If man loves a dog, he is a good man." Vicky's photo caption was also mysterious in its own way as he wrote, "He knows... "

Many other fans simply loved to see the actor playing around with the stray dog. What are your thoughs on Vicky Kaushal's latest photo with this adorable dog? Let us know in the comments below.

