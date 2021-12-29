VICTON announces January comeback with ‘Chronograph’

South Korean boy group VICTON has officially released details about their upcoming album! On December 28, VICTON released a logo motion teaser through their official Twitter account, revealing that they will be returning with ‘Chronograph’ on January 18, 2022.

Prior to this, VICTON had unveiled a comeback spoiler video on December 9, revealing that the group was preparing to release a ‘Time’ trilogy in 2022 of which ‘Chronograph’ is all set to be Chapter 1. The title of the single album, ‘Chronograph’, is meant to refer to a device that measures time intervals of less than 1 second, and foretells ‘time’ as the theme for the upcoming release.

Watch VICTON’s comeback spoiler video, below.

On December 10, their label, IST Entertainment, had announced plans for a new album in January, following the cancellation of VICTON’s fan meeting ‘Sweet Travel’. The fan meeting had originally been scheduled for December 4 and 5, but had been cancelled due to several members of VICTON coming in contact with positive COVID-19 cases.

‘Chronograph’ will be VICTON’s third single album, and their first album in about a year, since the release of their first full album ‘VOICE: The Future Is Now’, in January 2021. Previously, VICTON released a digital single ‘Sweet Travel’ to commemorate their fifth anniversary in November.

VICTON comprises 7 members - Seungwoo, Seungsik, Chan, Sejun, Hanse, Byungchan, and Subin. The group debuted in November 2016 with their EP, ‘Voice to New World’.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about VICTON and ‘Chronograph’!