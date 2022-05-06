VICTON drops a mysterious teaser poster ahead of their comeback releasing on THIS date

IST Entertainment released the first teaser image of the 7th mini-album containing the Morse code in question through VICTON's official social media handles. The released teaser image caught the eye with an intense image of a red light leaking between the gaps in the emergency exit door along with the release date. The mysterious Morse code released together is a message that means 'Chaos', the name of the 7th mini album.

VICTON, who foretold the 'Time Trilogy' series by releasing the 'Time Trilogy' film earlier this year, released the 3rd single 'Chronograph' as ​​the first chapter of the trilogy series in January, It has achieved good results both at home and abroad, entering the top 10 on the music charts and iTunes Top Song Charts in 4 countries.

VICTON debuted in 2016 with their debut EP ‘Voice to New World’ with the dual title tracks ‘I'm Fine’ and ‘What Time Is It Now?’ being released the same day. Seungwoo released his second EP ‘Fade’ and lead single ‘See You Again’ on June 28. He enlisted for his mandatory military service as a member of the military band on July 28.

On January 18, VICTON returned with their third single album ‘Chronograph’. The album included the lead single of the same name and its English version, which is their first song in English. The music video for ‘Chronograph’ reached 10 million views within three days, the fastest of the group's music videos to reach that mark.

The album was also noted for offering a more ‘environmentally conscious’ version of buying the album, where those who purchased the album could order a version that just had the normal inclusions of a physical album, such as photocards, but then also receive a digital version of the album.

