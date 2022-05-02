VICTON to join May comeback lineup four months after ‘Chronograph’

IST Entertainment, the agency, announced on May 2, "VICTON has confirmed the release of a new album at the end of May." With this, VICTON confirmed their speedy comeback after 4 months of promotions for their 3rd single album 'Chronograph' in January and returned to their fans. Regarding the new album to be released by VICTON, details such as the album type will be announced later.

VICTON has successfully completed its activities in domestic and foreign charts, including entering major domestic music charts such as Melon and Bugs during the last 'Chronograph' activity and recording the top 10 in iTunes Top Song Charts in 4 countries. With a comeback after 4 months, VICTON is expected to spur new trends once again.

VICTON is a South Korean boy group formed in 2016 by IST Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Han Seungwoo, Kang Seungsik, Heo Chan, Im Sejun, Do Hanse, Choi Byungchan and Jung Subin. They debuted on November 9, 2016, with their extended play ‘Voice to New World’

On January 18, VICTON returned with their third single album ‘Chronograph’. The album included the lead single of the same name and its English version, which is their first song in English. The music video for ‘Chronograph’ reached 10 million views within three days, the fastest of the group's music videos to reach that mark.

The album was also noted for offering a more ‘environmentally conscious’ version of buying the album, where those who purchased the album could order a version that just had the normal inclusions of a physical album, such as photocards, but then also receive a digital version of the album..

