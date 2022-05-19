VICTON members take on a unique look in the latest concept photos for upcoming album ‘Chaos’

On May 16 and 18, IST Entertainment released a concept photo of the 'Control' version of VICTON's 7th mini-album 'Chaos' through VICTON's official social media handles. The album will be available on major music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on May 31st.

In the released concept photo of the 'Control' version, VICTON members expressed 'confusion facing the transcendent fate of controlling humans' with colorful and vintage mood outfits. In addition, following patterned shirts and leather gloves that stand out with a colorful sense of color, Choi Byungchan and Heo Chan make-up for wounds, Do Hanse and Jung Subin each have a heart under the eyes and butterfly-shaped point eye makeup. It overwhelms the eyes with the contradictory 'reversal charm' and adds to the curiosity about the new album.

VICTON's 7th mini album 'Chaos' is a continuation of the story from the previous work 'Chronograph'. As Victon announced the 'Time Trilogy' series through the 'Time Trilogy' video earlier this year, it plans to continue the second chapter of the all-time epic through this new album.

In January, VICTON recorded good results both at home and abroad, including entering the top 10 on major domestic music charts and iTunes top song charts in 4 countries with their 3rd single album 'Chronograph' in January. They showed off their skills and showed strong performances. VICTON, who will be releasing their 7th mini album 'Chaos' on May 31st and making a 'high-speed comeback' after 4 months, is expected to spur upwards through a new album.

VICTON or Voice to New World is a South Korean boy group formed in 2016 by IST Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Han Seungwoo, Kang Seungsik, Heo Chan, Im Sejun, Do Hanse, Choi Byungchan and Jung Subin. They debuted on November 9, 2016, with their extended play ‘Voice to New World’.

