VICTON receives praise for introducing new environmentally conscious way of selling albums with ‘Chronograph'

Boy group VICTON is receiving praise for introducing a new way of selling albums. On January 18, VICTON made a comeback with their third single album ‘Chronograph’. What is setting this comeback apart, however, is that the group gave their fans the option of purchasing a digital version of the album, along with the usual option of buying the full physical version.

For a limited time period, it is possible to purchase VICTON’s ‘Chronograph’ in a digital format, which is being called a ‘platform album’. This would essentially mean that only the photocard included in the physical version of the album would be mailed to the purchaser, along with a link to download the album. Not only is the digital copy of the album much more cost-effective than buying the physical version for the fans, but this is also an effort towards being more environmentally conscious.

The announcement was received favourably by fans of the group, as well as the general public. Check out the announcement released via VICTON’s official Twitter account, below:

Meanwhile, ‘Chronograph’ entered major Korean music charts such as MelOn and Bugs shortly after its release. Following this, the track also ranked high on the iTunes Top Song Chart, achieving rank 2 in Taiwan, rank 4 in the Philippines, and rank 5 in Singapore, among others.

At their online fan showcase on January 18, the members of VICTON shared, “As our first schedule for the new year is our comeback, it is a very meaningful year. We will show you a lot of good sides of us so that this cold winter can be a little warmer, and 2022 can be full of happiness.”