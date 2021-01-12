VICTON’s agency REVEALS why Han Seung Woo has been absent from comeback promotions: The Idol is extremely ill

VICTON’s agency recently opened up and revealed why Han Seung Woo has been missing the band’s comeback promotions. Scroll down to see what they said.

VICTON’s agency recently opened up about Han Seung Woo’s health as the group is currently gearing up to promote their new comeback. The statement by the agency was released via fan café (via Soompi) today, and it detailed Han Seung Woo’s absence from the group’s activities. The agency then revealed that ahead of their comeback, Han Seung Woo has been battling sharp headaches and muscle pain after which he was tested for COVID-19. While the idol doesn’t have COVID yet, he does have alarmingly weak immunity according to doctors.

The agency then informed fans and public that at the moment, the artist’s health is the top priority, even though he has to miss out on band activities such as stage performances, he will gladly return once he is fully recovered according to the agency. The agency then revealed that the idol whole-heartedly does want to participate so he will be active with music show performances, but the agency is still keeping details of his upcoming performances under wraps since his health is risky at the moment. The agency then apologised to fans and media for the absence of the idol and thanked them for their unwavering support to VICTON.

For the unversed, VICTON made a very recent comeback on January 11 with their first full album VOICE: The Future Is Now and its title track What I Said. Han Seung Woo sat out the group’s radio show appearances on January 12 due to his health. VICTON is currently scheduled to stage their first music show performance of What I Said on M Countdown on January 14.

