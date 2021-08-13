VICTON’s Byungchan confirmed to join the cast of ‘Office Blind Date’ alongside Kim Sejeong

On August 13, Byungchan's agency, Play M Entertainment announced, "He has been cast for the role of 'Shin Ha-min' in 'Office Blind Date'." Based on the web novel of the same name, 'Office Blind Date' centers on the third-generation chaebol Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyeo Seop) and Shin Ha-ri (Kim Sejeong), who accidentally meets the CEO of her company.

In the drama, Choi Byung-chan takes on the role of Shin Ha-min, Shin Ha-ri's handsome younger brother. Although Shin Ha-min seems immature due to his fierce temperament and arrogant side, he is expected to captivate the viewers of small screens by showing the chemistry between Kim Se-jeong and Kim Se-jeong with the deep-seated aspect of caring for his family more than anyone else. Choi Byeong-chan debuted as a group Victon in 2016 and presented high-quality music such as 'I’m Fine' and 'Where is Love'.

Following group activities boasting a solid rise, Choi Byung-chan successfully completed his first acting challenge, receiving favorable reviews for his stable performance by perfectly acting out his role as 'Kim Yu-shin', a pure four-dimensional charm in JTBC 'Live On', which ended earlier this year. Following the casting news of KBS2 drama 'Affection', which is expected as a topical work in the second half of the year, Choi Byung-chan announced the casting news for the new work 'Office Blind Date', and is raising expectations for the performance of this youthful star.

‘Office Blind Date’ revolves around Ha Ri, who goes on a blind date pretending to be her best friend for a hefty cash payment – but she’s horrified to realize her ‘date’ is Tae Mu, the CEO of the company she works at. To make matters worse, he’s dead set on marrying her, unaware that she’s an employee of his. And the one thing he hates most? Liars. The drama is set to air in the first half of 2022.

