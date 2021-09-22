VICTON’s Hanse drops a fiery highlight medley for his solo debut album ‘Blaze’

PlayM Entertainment released the highlight medley of Hanse's first solo album 'BLAZE' through VICTON's YouTube channel at 11 pm on the 21st. In the released video of about 6 minutes and 30 seconds, part of the sound source of a total of 6 tracks included in the album, including the title songs 'TAKE OVER' and 'Public Enemy (Feat. Jayci yucca)', is previewed in advance. It was released in a listening form, raising expectations for Hanse's solo debut. In particular, Hanse drew attention by revealing the behind-the-scenes story of each song.

Hanse's first solo song 'TAKE OVER', which took off the veil, is a house genre song with a magnificent bass sound. The lyrics with boldness are impressive. The double title song 'Public Enemy’ is a pop punk genre song with an upbeat melody. In addition to the title song, 'Diamonds' with the message that ‘I will shine like a diamond now’ and in the future, 'SLASH (Feat. BIGONE)' with a dreamy trap sound containing the thirst for success and the process, and intense guitar sound A total of 6 colorful tracks, including 'Ride or Die', an R&B hip-hop song that compares the departed woman to a scent, and 'Scent (Feat. Kid Wine, Yongyong)'. This made it even more enjoyable to listen to.

In particular, this album, along with Pateco and talented musician Kwon Diel, who recently entered the top 5 of the major music charts with 'OH HEY MY NIGHT', participated in the production of all songs by Hanse, not only the perfection, but also the color and story of Do Han-se. contained Also, it will be released on September 25, on his birthday, and it will be a special album like a birthday present.

Hanse, a member of the group VICTON, achieved the 'self-best' record in music-albums with her first full-length album earlier this year. Hanse participated in the rap making of most of the songs on the VICTON album, and has been attracting attention as a talented rapper among K-pop idol rappers early on, boasting excellent rap skills and excellent lyricist and composition skills, including the self-composed song 'Where is Love?' in the first full-length album.

ALSO READ: VICTON’s Hanse is planning for a BLAZEing solo debut for THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the highlight medley? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.