VICTON’s Hanse is planning for a BLAZEing solo debut for THIS date

Make way for VICTON’s Hanse everyone! The strikingly handsome rapper from VICTON has announced that he will make his solo debut soon. In an unexpected move, ALICEs are left stunned by the oncoming release of another album, Hanse’s ‘BLAZE’ with double title tracks.

On September 10, his label Play M Entertainment revealed, “VICTON’s Do Hanse’s solo debut album’s release date has been set for September 25.” Following this, the teaser for Hanse’s first digital album was shared that showed a metal looking ‘BLAZE’. The artist’s name was styled in a way that it appeared to be ‘DXHXNSX’.

Soon, the tracklist was revealed where double title tracks from the album were presented among six songs, as a part of the album. 'TAKE OVER' is said to be of the house genre with a grand bass sound. The other title track 'Public Enemy' ft. Jayci yucca will be of the pop-funk genre.

Fans are looking forward to Hanse’s first step into the solo music scene as he takes up a new challenge to show his diversified musicality. He has taken up the role of the main rapper of VICTON for the last 5 years by working on multi-genre songs, including his self-composed track ‘Where is Love?’ VICTON debuted with their EP ‘Voice to New World’ on November 9, 2016.

‘BLAZE’ will release on September 25 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: VICTON’s members bid goodbye as Han Seungwoo enlists in the military

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘BLAZE’? Let us know below.