VICTON’s Heo Chan to make his acting debut in upcoming omnibus web drama ‘Pro, Teen’

IST Entertainment announced on August 30th, "VICTON’s Heo Chan has been cast as Shin Ha Neul in the web drama 'Pro, Teen'."

'Pro, Teen' is a web drama aimed at improving awareness of vocational high schools. It is an omnibus type that depicts students who choose vocational high schools to achieve their precious dreams early on, solving various problems and difficulties they face from admission to employment.

Heo Chan takes on the role of Shin Ha Neul, the male lead in the first episode of 'Pro, Teen', set in a commercial high school in the play, and takes on his first acting challenge. In the drama, Shin Ha Neul is a freshman in the design department, has a special affection for painting, and went to a specialized high school to attend the same high school as his childhood friend 'Hae Nim', who has been drawing with him since childhood.

Heo Chan is expected to draw sympathy by realistically expressing the stories of teenagers, such as blending into Shin Ha Neul and thinking about career paths.

On the other hand, VICTON, to which Heo Chan belongs, achieved a successful Initial Chodong sales record in May through the 7th mini album 'Chaos' and the active song 'Stupid O'clock' in May. Subsequently, fan meetings in Thailand and Japan have been completed to solidify the 'global rise', while each member is active in various fields such as musicals, acting, and entertainment, revealing a strong presence as an individual.

