VICTON’s members bid goodbye as Han Seungwoo enlists in the military today

Boy group VICTON’s agency Play M Entertainment confirmed that Han Seungwoo enlisted in the military today morning and will receive basic military training before fulfilling his military duties in the army. The singer had originally planned to join the forces on July 26, however, the date was postponed due to the COVID-19 quarantine of the training centre dormitory. Before Han Seungwoo served the nation, the members of VICTON gathered and shared an image of all of them on Twitter. The group wished him the best of luck and hope for him to have a good time in the military.

Seungwoo also shared his selcas with fans via VICTON’s Twitter account and promised them that he will do his duties faithfully and return with a lot of maturity. He also hopes that everyone stays healthy both physically and mentally in these difficult times and thanked the fans for supporting him and staying by his side.

Here is the tweet by the VICTON members.

The members said that they are here to see off their elder brother who looked like a deciduous tree and complimented the singer saying that he looked even more handsome now. Lastly, they requested their ‘Captain Seungwoo’ to stay strong and healthy, hoping to see him soon.

The boy group debuted in 2016 and has been producing great music ever since. The septet is known for their record-breaking tracks like ‘Pretend Nothing’, ‘Remember Me’ and ‘New World’. Apart from the group, Han Seungwoo has also done great as a soloist. He released his first solo album ‘Fame’ last year and his second mini-album ‘Fade’ just last month.

How do you feel about Seungwoo’s military enlistment? Let us know in the comment below.