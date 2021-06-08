VICTON’s Seungwoo releases tracklist for upcoming mini album ‘Fade’ ahead of military enlistment

VICTON’s Seungwoo has poured his sincere feelings in the making of the new album. Read more to know about it!

As a farewell gift to fans before enlisting in the military, VICTON’s Seungwoo has released the tracklist for his new second album named ‘Fade’. It is his final solo music before he enlists in the next month of July and the tracklist reveals his emotions and the message of bidding goodbye to his fans. The title track is called ‘See You Again’ followed by four b-side tracks, thereby setting the theme for the whole mini album.

VICTON’s Seungwoo made his solo debut in August 2020 with the mini album ‘Fame’ and title track ‘Sacrifice’ that received impressive critical reception. Seungwoo is a rapper, singer, dancer, composer and actor. He has taken part as a composer and songwriter for all the five tracks in the upcoming mini album ‘Fade’. The other songs are: ‘LL’ (featuring Suran), ‘Exterior and Interior’, ‘Fateful Love’ and ‘I Was So Happy After I Met You’. The poster of the album tracklist is poignant with a black and white picture in the background and a colored photo in the middle. The tracklist poster as well as the names of the songs gives an overall sentimental vibe of melancholy coupled with nostalgia and gratitude. Seungwoo noted that he was supposed to enlist in June but was able to delay it to July 26 after getting accepted in the army music department for the army band.

Seungwoo has poured all his heart out in this album, especially the first and fifth track for which he even cried during the whole process of writing to recording and arranging the song. This will be a beautiful farewell present for Seungwoo’s fans to hold on to while they wait for him to return.

Some questions you might have: When is Seungwoo's mini-album 'Fade' releasing? 'Fade' will release on June 28 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST)

