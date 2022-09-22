VICTON to continue as five members temporarily as Heochan caught drunk driving; To halt activities
VICTON has been active since 2016.
VICTON is a seven member group formed by IST Entertainment (then known as Plan A Entertainment) in 2016. On September 22, it was revealed that boy group VICTON’s member Heochan was caught driving under the influence. His agency confirmed the same and it was reported that the incident took place on September 20.
IST Entertainment, the company responsible for VICTON’s management, has said that the singer’s activities will be temporarily halted as he was caught drunk driving by the police on his way home after meeting acquaintances. They confirmed that he is currently under investigation, post which his driver's license will be revoked. The artist will comply with the authorities until the final ruling of his investigation.
The agency revealed that Heochan will be taking a break from his team as well as individual activities from September 22. The upcoming event involving the group, a fan meeting scheduled for October 15 and 16 as well as future activities will be conducted with 5 members (Seung Sik, Sejun, Hanse, Byeongchan and Subin as Heochan will be excluded. Member Seungwoo is in the military for his mandatory service.
Heochan took to his Instagram account to write a letter where he apologised to fans and said that he is deeply reflecting on his actions. He mentioned that being a public figure, he should have been more careful of his actions. He further apologsed to his fellow members, company and staff who have worked with him for the last 6 years.
