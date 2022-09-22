VICTON to continue as five members temporarily as Heochan caught drunk driving; To halt activities

VICTON is a seven member group formed by IST Entertainment (then known as Plan A Entertainment) in 2016. On September 22, it was revealed that boy group VICTON’s member Heochan was caught driving under the influence. His agency confirmed the same and it was reported that the incident took place on September 20.

IST Entertainment, the company responsible for VICTON’s management, has said that the singer’s activities will be temporarily halted as he was caught drunk driving by the police on his way home after meeting acquaintances. They confirmed that he is currently under investigation, post which his driver's license will be revoked. The artist will comply with the authorities until the final ruling of his investigation.