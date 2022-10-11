VICTON to reform with 6 members as Heochan’s departs following drunk driving incident

The incident: On September 22, IST Entertainment- the agency responsible for VICTON’s promotions, released a notice addressing member Heochan’s drunk driving incident for which he was arrested by the authorities. His DUI case was under investigation and the company informed that the group would be active with 5 members temporarily as Seungwoo is in the military.

VICTON debuted in November 2016 and have impressed the audiences with multiple successful releases. The group gained global recognition and have also catered to their increasing fans, along with holding shows and fan meetings.

Heochan’s apology:

Heochan put up an Instagram update where he apologised to his fans in a letter. He further noted that he was reflecting on his actions and felt sorry to his fellow members as well as the company staff.

The reformation of VICTON:

On October 11, IST Entertainment shared another update on the matter through the fancafe of the group. They notified the fans that after careful discussions with the members of VICTON, including Heochan, it was decided that he will leave the group. The same was reportedly decided by everyone involved in order to not cause further harm to the team. Hence, VICTON will reorganise as a 6 member group with Han Seungwoo, Kang Seungsik, Lim Sejun, Do Hanse, Choi Byungchan, and Jeong Subin. The 2022 VICTON FANCONCERT [CHRONICLE] scheduled for October 15 and 16 as well as future activities will continue with this lineup except Han Seungwoo who is currently serving in the military.

The group is said to have been preparing in earnest for their upcoming fan meeting and the company has asked for the fans’ interest and support.

