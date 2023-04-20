VICTON's Byungchan, Subin, Hanse depart IST Entertainment; Seungwoo, Seungsik, Sejun's contracts adjusted

IST Entertainment released a statement on April 20, stating that the exclusive contracts of VICTON members Byungchan, Han Se, and Subin have come to an end, and they have decided to part ways with the company. The decision was reached after extensive discussions between the company and the members, with mutual respect for each other's views. Meanwhile, due to military enlistment Seungwoo, Seungsik, and Sejun's exclusive contract periods were partially adjusted, and they will remain as artists of the agency for the time being.

Read IST Entertainment’s full statement

“Hello. This is IST Entertainment

This is an official announcement regarding the expiration of the group VICTON's exclusive contract and their future team activities.

We ended our managing responsibilities for VICTON members Do Hanse, Choi Byungchan, and Jung Subin, after exclusive contracts expired today (April 20). This decision was taken with mutual respect for each other's intentions after extensive discussions with the members prior to their contract expirations.

Because of the military service of Han Seung Woo, who was just discharged, Kang Seungsik, who is now serving, and Im Sejun, who is scheduled to enlist in June, their exclusive contract periods have been partially altered, and they will remain artists with our agency for the time being. The three will continue their scheduled activities, which include solo promotions and musicals, and we are going to support them so that they can meet you in the future through a variety of activities. Please continue to show your unwavering love and support.

Since their debut in 2016, VICTON has been the finest artist and partner, always running with us with diligence and maximum effort. Although our journey with these specific members ends here, we will always extend our wishes and cheers to the members who are ready for fresh beginnings.

Thank You."

About VICTON

VICTON debuted in 2016 under Plan A Entertainment, which later merged with Fave Entertainment to form IST Entertainment. The group gained popularity with their hit songs like ‘What I Said’, ‘Howling’ and ‘Nostalgic Night’ and has been actively promoting in the music industry.

Fans expressed their sadness towards the departure of Byungchan, Subin, and Hanse and wished them the best in their future endeavors. Meanwhile, they also showed their support towards Seungwoo, Seungsik, and Sejun and hoped to see more of their activities in the future and are hopeful that all the members will continue to pursue their dreams and achieve success in their respective careers.

