VICTON's Han Seung Woo to make his comeback to the solo scene in June

On April 4, VICTON's management agency Play M Entertainment revealed that member Han Seung Woo's second solo album would be released this June. They said, "He is working hard to return with high-quality music so please look forward to it." With this release, the artist would be returning to the spotlight 10 months after his first solo debut. The former VICTON leader became the first group member to debut solo since the group debuted four years ago. VICTON is one of the most innovative K-Pop groups in the industry but despite the fact, remains criminally underrated. Their music is as versatile as their members' talents and definitely deserves much more attention than they receive. Han Seung Woo in particular, is also popular for being on the idol survival reality show 'Produce X 101' where he went all the way to the finals and won, effectively becoming part of the project group X1. However, due to numerous controversies around vote manipulation, the group was dissolved very soon after it debuted.

The EP Fame debuted at #2 on the weekly Gaon Album Chart. The title track Sacrifice debuted at #97 on the weekly Gaon Digital Chart and at #1 on the Gaon Download Chart. He proved his solo capabilities domestically and abroad with the debut album ranking at the top of the daily rankings of 11 iTunes Top Albums Charts and Hanteo Charts. Earlier this year, VICTON released their first full-length album, broke their own best album and music record, and performed successful group activities. Unfortunately, due to health conditions, Han Seungwoo couldn't participate. As such, fans are highly eager and excited for his comeback, even more so because his solo career is immensely successful and refreshing as the artist explores genres and styles anew.

