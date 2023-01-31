VICTON’s Han Seung Woo thanks fans for waiting for him as he completes military service
VICTON’s Han Seung Woo is finally back and we are excited to see him working again!
On January 30th, the agency IST Entertainment announced, “VICTON’s Han Seung Woo completed his active duty in the army on January 27th and reported for discharge.” After entering the army training center in July 2021, Han Seung Woo was assigned to the army band and successfully completed his military service for about 1 year and 6 months.
Han Seung Woo’s message:
Han Seung Woo said through his agency, "I was able to serve in the military in good health thanks to the fans who waited for me. I learned and gained a lot while serving in the military." Then, he repeatedly expressed his gratitude to the fans who waited for a long time and sent their support, saying, "Above all, it was a time to feel once again that the fans are really precious people."
Han Seung Woo also said, "Now I will go back to my place and try to become a better person, so I would appreciate it if you could watch and support me. Thank you again to the fans who have waited for me and I love you." Han Seung Woo was discharged privately on the 27th without a separate event, and immediately after the discharge, he released a certified photo holding a bouquet and a congratulatory cake through his agency's SNS channel. Then, on the 28th, through the fan community platform Weverse Live, he communicated with fans after a long time and had a meaningful time.
Ha Seung Woo:
Han Seung Woo debuted as a member of VICTON, and has been performing with high-quality songs such as 'Remember Me' and 'Oh Moon Ae', followed by his first solo album 'Fame' in 2020 and the mini 2 released in 2021. He also showed his presence as a male solo artist until his album 'Fade'.
VICTON:
VICTON is a South Korean boy group formed in 2016 by IST Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Han Seung Woo, Kang Seungsik, Lim Sejun, Do Han Se, Choi Byungchan and Jung Subin. They debuted on November 9, 2016, with their extended play Voice to New World. Originally a septet, Heo Chan left the group on October 11, 2022.
