VICTON's Seungwoo bares his heart through album Fade; MV for title track released

Seungwoo has released final solo music before he enlists in the next month.

VICTON member Han Seung Woo, mononymously Seungwoo, has officially released his latest album, Fade. The album features five songs with different stories that represent his sincere feelings that he wants to convey to fans. Seungwoo participated in the making of all the songs on the album, including the title track See You Again. The track LL also featured Suran, who along with Seungwoo, participated in writing its lyrics.

On June 28, at 6 pm KST, the music video for title track See You Again was released. Seungwoo, for the very first time, is seen fiddling with keys. Seungwoo seemed to have been determined to make fans cry from the get go. The video begins with Seungwoo leaning against a piano and people packing his things in cardboard boxes. The lyrics put into words the pain of momentary parting. He wonders if it would hurt less if the parting was forever. Parting to meet again seems more painful as one thinks over and over again about the moment of separation - "Had time stopped, wouldn't I be holding your hand now", "If I could go back to that day, I'd tell you that you were my everything". He also expressed his fear of fans' hearts growing cold in his absence and his worries about whether their love for him would remain the same. Celebrities, both idols and actors, have been unable to meet fans due to the pandemic. In these times, his wish to have spent more time (with fans) resonates with every K-Fan.

Earlier this month, Seungwoo shocked fans during an Instagram live with the news of his enlistment. Fade holds a special place in the hearts of fans as it will be his last work before he enlists for his mandatory military service on July 26. For Han Seung Woo, this album marks his last project from his 20s.

