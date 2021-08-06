VICTON's Seungwoo shows cool and sexy boyish beauty in new pictorial that hold the ‘last memories of his 20s’

1st Look, a magazine representing K-culture, has released a pictorial cut with VICTON's Han Seungwoo, who enlisted in the military on Wednesday, July 28.

In the published pictorial, Han Seungwoo showed off a never seen before look. In particular, his dynamic poses where he directly entered the sea during outdoor shooting, are said to have made the field staff admire his professionalism. Also, even though it was the first time he had shaved his hair, before enlisting in the military, he boasted of an artist-like aspect created in his own style.

In the interview that followed the pictorial, he was asked how he prepared for the album ‘Fade’. He commented on the difficulties of producing solo work. When thinking about his album, he knew he was about to be notified about his enlistment. The album would be the last one he produced as a person in their 20s. So ‘Fade’ focused on what that time means to him. "So keeping fans in mind, I poured my heart out."

He shed streams of tears during a recent concert. When asked about his feelings during that time, Han Seungwoo revealed them to be tears of regret. He feels regret that there are a lot of things he hasn't shown and done yet so there are not many memories that he left with fans before enlistment.

In addition, he also expressed how much he appreciated his fans. "There was a time when I thought about quitting music. It's the fans who made me shine again in that difficult time. Though I might be exhausted, they continued to encourage me and lift me up. So I was able to become the Han Seungwoo I am today. It's like they made my frozen heartbeat again."

The pictorial, interview, and behind-the-scenes video of Han Seungwoo, at the end of his 20s, were published on August 5 and will be presented through 1st Look's 223rd issue and their official social media.

