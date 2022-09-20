VICTON’s Subin, SF9’s Dawon, WJSN’s Luda and Cherry Bullet’s Yuju to lead new web music drama

‘My X-Like 20’ is a romance fantasy drama that tells the story of a character who is under the curse of being twenty for the rest of his life, infiltrating a resort with a clue to change his fate. Among them, Yuju takes on the role of Kang So Won, a female protagonist who has been living for 20 years, while Subin plays the role of Min Kang Hyeon, a cold and rough resort employee. Dawon is expected to play the role of a sweet person, Jo Sang Wook and Luda as star writer Bae Nouri, who is positive about everything.

The web music drama 'My X-Like 20' said, "A large number of global idol group members representing Korea, including VICTON’s Subin, Cherry Bullet ’s Yuju, SF9 ’s Dawon and WJSN’s Luda, have been cast. We have completed the 'Express Lineup'," they said on September 19th.

The actors of ‘My X-Like 20' recently finished reading the script in a friendly atmosphere somewhere in Seoul. In particular, it is said that the expectation for the first filming has been raised by matching the feel with realistic and realistic hot performances, befitting the evaluation of 'a perfect casting'.

In addition, 'My X-Like 20' was selected for the ultra-high-definition content support project among the next-generation broadcasting growth foundation construction projects of the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Radio Promotion Association, and the entire episode will be released as a highly complete 8K UHD work. The OST is also expected to be completed with the production support of Warner Music, a global music distribution company, raising expectations from K-drama and K-pop fans. Meanwhile, the web music drama 'My X-Like 20' is scheduled to be filmed in Seoul, Gyeonggi, and Gangwon, and will be released for the first time in December.

