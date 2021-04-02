Victory Contents of River Where The Moon Rises files a lawsuit against KeyEast for damages by actor Ji Soo

Due to the “incalculable” financial loss over Ji Soo’s school bullying controversy, the show’s production house has filed a suit demanding damage costs. Read on to know more.

We reported a few days ago how actor Ji Soo’s exit from the popular show ‘Rive Where The Moon Rises’ had caused a huge financial loss. It was majorly because the show had been 95% filmed and was ready till the 18th episode. Mr. Queen’s Na In Woo was then roped in to play the lead alongside Kim So Hyun and they practically had to reshoot almost all the episodes.

Due to the huge loss, the show’s production company, Victory Contents, filed a suit against Ji Soo’s agency, KeyEast for the damages suffered due to the actor. On April 2, KeyEast company released a statement stating, “We are deeply sympathetic to the difficult situation facing the production company and several crew members due to the sudden change of actors, and we have made it clear that we are willing to take responsibility only for the reasonable costs required for the additional filming to replace actor Jisoo.”

They also stated that the estimated cost of production given to them by the company on March 29 “is not sufficient to provide a concrete basis for a final agreement, so it is highly likely that legal and accounting issues such as the appointment of management officers as a listed company will arise.” They stated that they are willing to provide additional production cost to the company as the re-filming will go on till mid-April, if the two companies reach an amicable agreement.

They also added that they’ve been trying to reach KBS and other production companies, so it’s untrue that the agreement was broken off due to their unco-operativeness, as Victory Content claims it to be. KeyEast then in the end also said that they hope the drama doesn’t undergo any more obstacles and that they reach a middle ground soon.

What do you think of KeyEast owning up to the actor’s controversy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :YTNNews1

Share your comment ×