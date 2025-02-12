Vidaamuyarchi Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar starrer hits another low; grosses Rs 2.50 crore

Vidaamuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, is continuously witnessing drops at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi hits another low; grosses Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7

Opened with an excellent Rs 25.50 crore, the action thriller couldn't hold up well after its decent four-day weekend of Rs 61 crore. The movie saw a massive drop on its first Monday and could collect Rs 3.50 crore. Further, it registered some growth on Day 6 and collected around Rs 3.75 crore, thanks to the semi-holiday on the occasion of Thaipoosam Day.

As per estimates, the movie has dropped again today and could add just Rs 2.50 crore to the tally. The total gross collection of Vidaamuyarchi now stands at Rs 70.75 crore at the Kollywood box office.

Vidaamuyarchi set to wrap its theatrical run on an average note

Though the movie has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Tamil cinema this year, it failed to meet the business expectations. Vidaamuyarchi has already started losing screens to Kudumbasthan and other holdover releases. It will soon wrap its theatrical run under the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, bagging a BELOW AVERAGE verdict.

Fans will have to wait for a proper comeback of Ajith Kumar at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi are as follows:

Advertisement

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 25.50 crore 2 Rs 10 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 12.50 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 70.75 crore

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.