VIDEO: 13 Reasons Why cast breaks down in tears during table read as Season 4 release date announced

Netflix has announced the release date of 13 Reasons Why. The fourth season which is the final season will be unveiled on June 5, 2020.

The wait for the final season of 13 Reasons Why is over. Netflix has announced the release date of 13 Reasons Why's final season which is June 5, 2020. The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why will see how the drama at Liberty High School unfolds and the fans are excited and curious. The official handle of 13 Reasons Why on Instagram released a video that saw the cast members of the show breaking down and hugging each other as the wrap is announced on the highly anticipated series. The video features, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, and many others from the cast of the popular Netflix drama.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why as it would finally bring closure about the mystery surrounding the end of the series. As the previous series showcased that the character of Alex does the deed of pushing, Bryce into water. But the twist in the tale comes when Monty gets blamed and eventually, he is also killed. The series began with Hannah Baker's controversial death and the high school life of these youngsters turn into a complete mess.

Check out the video:

In the upcoming final season of the Netflix show, Liberty High School students prepare themselves to say their final goodbye and also put an end to the story that has changed everyone's life forever. The fans are indeed looking forward to seeing how this drama unfolds and especially, to see the character making peace with what's coming their way.

