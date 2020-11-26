VIDEO: Alicia Keys surprises BTS with a mini cover of Life Goes On; Septet REACTS to the beautiful recreation

Alicia Keys shares a gorgeous rendition of BTS' Life Goes On. The K-pop group reacted to the mini cover.

It is a great time to be an ARMY member! While fans continue to celebrate BTS' nomination at the Grammys 2021 and stream their latest album BE, Alicia Keys popped into Twitter and surprised the septet along with their fandom. The singer shared a short video of singing the chorus of the group's latest track Life Goes On. "I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it," she said before she began singing the track.

In the video, the American singer played the song on her piano while she sang the English translation of the Korean lyrics. She shared the stunning rendition video with the caption, "Can ya’ll guess this??" Soon after the video was shared, ARMY members showered the singer with purple love. Within a few hours, the rendition caught BTS' attention and they share her video along with their reaction.

The septet confessed it was an honour for them that Alicia covered their latest track. "Thank you.. such a big honor," they wrote, adding a smiley and a purple heart. Check out the video below:

Thank you.. such a big honor https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

What did you think of the cover? Let us know in the comments below.

The cover comes a few days after BTS member V shared a video jamming on the international singer's song Love Looks Better. Reacting to Taehyung's video, Alicia tweeted, "Big love!!! Good morning… Y’all ready for BE?!?” before adding a slew of purple hearts. ICYMI, check out the video and reaction below.

